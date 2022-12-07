Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet to reunite after 25 years in HBO's 'The Palace'

English actor Hugh Grant is all set to reunite with Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO miniseries 'The Palace', reported Deadline. Grant, who worked with Winslet back in 1996's acclaimed Jane Austen adaptation 'Sense and Sensibility' by Ang Lee, will star opposite the actress after 26 years.

'The Palace' comes from Will Tracy and Frank Rich, known for 'Succession' and 'The Queen' director Stephen Frears.

The series also has Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough in the cast. This is not the first time Grant has been in an HBO miniseries. He starred opposite Nicole Kidman in 2021's acclaimed series 'The Undoing'.

Winslet earlier starred in another HBO miniseries 'Mare of Easttown' in 2021. Her performance gave her an Emmy. She has also worked with HBO in 'Mildred Pierce'.

On the big screen, Grant will soon be seen in the video game adaptation 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Taking its source material from the iconic tabletop fantasy role-playing game called ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, which inspired numerous novels, video games, TV shows, and of course movies, the film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.