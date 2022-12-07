FIFA WC: EXPLAINED! How Messi's Argentina & Ronaldo-led Portugal can square off in final showdown

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition is living up to expectations. While the group stage saw plenty of upsets, the games are now going down to the wire in the knockouts. With the Round of 16 getting over, teams such as the Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, France, England, Brazil and Croatia have booked a place in the top eight, which will commence on December 09. While any two teams, from the top eight, can feature in the final showdown, here's how Argentina vs Portugal is a possibility in the summit clash which will be a mouth-watering affair with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo up against each other:

How can Argentina and Portugal lock horns in the FINAL?

It is to be noted that Argentina is set to meet the 2010 runners-up Netherlands in the quarters, on December 13. If they beat the Dutch line-up, Argentina will face the winner of the Brazil vs Croatia quarter-final clash, which is set to take place on December 09, in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Portugal will face either France or England in the last four if they manage to get past high-flying Morocco in the quarters, on December 10. Thus, Argentina and Portugal won't meet each other in the semis but have a realistic chance to square off in the summit clash, which will surely send football fans into a frenzy.

Of course, anything can happen in this FIFA WC -- which has already seen some surprising results -- but there is a solid chance for Argentina and Portugal to meet in the finale. For that, they will need to be at their very best to get past the upcoming two rounds. As of now, Argentina has had a topsy-turvy ride. They lost their opener to Saudi Arabia before beating the likes of Mexico and Poland to reach the Round of 16 where they defeated Australia. The Ronaldo-starrer Portugal, on the other hand, defeated Ghana and Uruguay before going down to South Korea in the group stage but defeated Switzerland to reach the quarters.