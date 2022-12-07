3 times Priyanka Chopra embraced Barbiecore trend in pink ensembles & gave fans major style goals

Be it on the runway, on photoshoots, on the red carpets or in films, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas always brings her fashion A-game forward. She has a great sense of style and that often reflects when she serves pretty stellar looks with the help of her entourage of MUAs, stylists and designers. The Bulgari ambassador doesn’t stray away from fun and funky colours and she often tries bold patterns or out-of-the-box silhouettes.

Like every other year, she kept up with the fashion trends and curated gorgeous trendy looks that deserve our undivided attention. Hopping on the bandwagon, she also served several amazing Barbiecore looks that screamed opulence. Here's a quick recap of her three best Barbiecore looks.

Ensemble 1

Priyanka recently attended an event by the Italian brand Bulgari in Dubai. The actress glamourized the occasion with an ornate and dramatic fuchsia-pink ensemble and left everyone wonderstruck. The outfit featured halter straps, a low-cut back, a plunging neckline studded with sparkling rhinestones, and a figure-hugging mermaid design. To take the look a couple of notches higher, she paired her gown with a long, floor-length coat made of taffeta silk. The gorgeous coat featured voluminous sleeves, an open front, and a layered collar.

Ensemble 2

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Priyanka walked the red carpet alongside her husband Nick Jonas in a steamy ensemble. Her bright pink off-the-shoulder gown feature a figure-hugging silhouette and ruched detailing along the torso. She accessorised her outfit with a diamond-studded necklace, rings and earrings. For her makeup, she opted for cherry red lipstick, soft contour and a hint of highlighter.

Ensemble 3

The 'Sky Is Pink' actress stunned in a designer dress as she graced the cover of Marie Claire US' Spring 2021 magazine. Taking the unconventional route, the 40-year-old donned a flowy one-shoulder garment that looked ethereal in every sense. She styled it with minimal jewellery and for her makeup, she opted for a soft glam look.

On the movie front, the actress is all set to feature in 'Citadel', which is a science fiction drama series created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. Other than Chopra, the series will also star Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Olegar Fedoro and Ashleigh Cummings among others.

PeeCee is also set to feature in the English remake of the 2016 German film 'SMS für Dich' titled 'Love Again'. Other than Priyanka, the movie stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Celine Dion in pivotal roles.

That's not all, she reportedly has a Bollywood film in the pipeline, too, but most details about the movie are currently kept under wraps.

