Nepal election 2022: Nepali Congress secures maximum seats, PM Deuba likely to remain in power 

In Nepal's latest elections, Nepali Congress (NC) has emerged as the country's largest single party with a total of 89 seats in the 275-member parliament. Despite securing the maximum number of seats, the party failed to claim a majority.

As per analysts, Sher Bahadur Deuba, 76, the leader of the Nepali Congress is expected to remain in power and take charge of the new government for the sixth time.

The country's Election Commission showed that the NC- led five-party alliance secured 136 seats, just two seats short of claiming a majority, Reuters reported.

Nepal's major parties, NC, UML, and the Maoist Centre took part in the elections. While the NC was able to secure 89 seats, UML won 78 seats.

NC's officials have claimed that they have sought support from other parties and legislators to meet the required majority.

The party spokesman Prakash Sharan Mahat said that Deuba has met CK Raut, leader of the Janamat Party seeking support in forming a new government. He claimed that Deuba will be the prime minister.

Asia's one of the poorest countries that has had 10 different governments since the abolition of its 239-year monarchy in 2008, Nepal has been in news for its formation of the new government.

Considering Nepal's neighbours, the NC is seen as pro-India while the UML is seen as closer to China.

Many youth leaders have also participated in the elections. Few have been successful to make their mark.

Election results for Nepal's seven provincial assemblies were held with the parliamentary elections, showing that no party got a clear majority.

