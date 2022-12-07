Wasim Akram calls Rashid Latif a “lobbyist” and Aamir Sohail “zombie figure” in his book

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram has taken another dig at his compatriots from back in the day. In his autobiography titled, "Sultan: A Memoir", Akram dubbed Rashid Latif a 'lobbyist' while addressing Aamir Sohail as a 'zombie figure'.

In an excerpt from the book, Akram recounted an incident from 2000 when Latif went to give an interview to a UK newspaper.

"The lobbyists were at work. In July 2000, Rashid Latif gave an interview to The Sunday Telegraph in which he claimed to have been offered £15,000 to ensure Pakistan were bowled out for under 300 in the 1996 Lord's Test," wrote Akram in the book.

"And who knows? Maybe he had. But had he told me, his captain, at the time? No. Had he reported it to his coach or manager? No. Had he told Qayyum? No. Amazingly, these stories only ever came out when he wanted attention."

Similarly, Akram took a shot at former Pakistan opener Aamir Sohail who coincidentally was a key member of the Pakistan outfit that won the 1992 World Cup.

"I was publicly reinstated as captain for the DMC Trophy in Toronto. The clamour for change was satisfied by a new coach, Wasim Raja, and new selectors: Wasim's brother Ramiz, Naushad Ali and Abdur Raquib. They recalled, after his tireless lobbying, the zombie figure of Aamir Sohail," wrote Akram.

Akram's other revelations

This is not the first time that explosive revelations have come out of Akram's book. In a previously released excerpt, Akram said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja benefitted on the field due to his father's reputation.

Akram recalled a Test match against New Zealand where the PCB boss received preferential treatment because his father was a police commissioner.

“The first over the next day was delivered by Asif Faridi, a local quick; I was thrown the new ball for the second. I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand's captain, nicked to Ramiz at second slip. For all his batting kill, Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he'd attended Aitchison College," Akram wrote in the book.

Akram revealed that his former captain Saleem Malik took advantage of his junior status.

"He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him; he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots."

(With inputs from agencies)