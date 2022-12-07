Spain: Train collision at station near Barcelona during rush hour leaves 150 injured

More than 150 people sustained minor injuries on Wednesday after a train ran into the rear of another at a station near Barcelona, the emergency services and Spain's Renfe rail operator confirmed on Wednesday. The bulk of individuals involved in the incident, which happened just before 8:00 am (0700 GMT), suffered light injuries, according to a spokesman for the SEM regional emergency services.

"There was a collision between two trains at 7:50 am at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station, on the line heading to Barcelona, that's to say one train ran into the back of another," a spokesman for the state rail operator told AFP.

He further stated that Renfe has opened an investigation into what transpired and that rail movement along the line had been suspended in both directions.

"There were 155 people affected of which 150 were lightly injured and five who were moderately hurt," a spokeswoman told AFP.

She said 18 medical units had been stationed in the area, which is situated some 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies)