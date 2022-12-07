Star forward Eden Hazard announces international retirement after Belgium's dismal FIFA World Cup

On Wednesday (December 07), Belgium's star forward Eden Hazard called it quits from international football following the national side's dismal run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After Belgium's exit from the group stage of the showpiece event in the Middle East, Hazard has decided to step aside from international assignments. His form has been below-par for quite some time due to persistent injuries and it reflected in his overall run in the FIFA WC.

The 31-year-old Real Madrid forward shared the news on his official Instagram handle by saying “a page turns today". He captioned the post, “A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you….#onestensemble."

Hazard was part of Belgium's golden generation which made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, in Russia, but the star-studded line-up failed to make a mark this time around in Qatar. Following their unimpressive run, some big announcements were on the cards and Hazard's retirement is a major development as the national side will now look to revamp in the coming years.