Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons preview: LPL 2022 live streaming & TV channel details, playing 11 prediction

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will see Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons squaring off on Wednesday, December 7. This is the fourth match of the Lankan league, which will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. In their opening game on Monday, the Gladiators, under the leadership of Kusal Mendis, found themselves in a good position against the Jaffna Kings. They bowled the reigning champions Kings out for 137 in 19.5 overs after choosing to field first. On the other hand, Wanindu Hasaranga's Falcons got off to a fantastic start. They scored 109 runs against the Colombo Stars and increased their net run rate to 5.45. After being given the opportunity to bat first, the Falcons scored a massive 199 runs.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match prediction

It won't be simple for batsmen to counter both teams' potent bowling lineups. It is anticipated that the team, batting first, should be able to emerge victorious in the match.



Prediction: The team batting first is likely to win the game.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match predicted lineups

Galle Gladiators:

Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shammu Ashan, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz



Kandy Falcons:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons full squad

Galle Gladiators:

Kusal Mendis (captain), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Lakshan Sandakan, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi



Kandy Falcons:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Lasith Abeyratne (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Where to watch Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match live

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match details

This is the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST and local time at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

