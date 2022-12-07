Bayern Munich bias in the German dressing room as rift rumours gather pace

Rumours of a rift in the German dressing room continue to grow. According to German outlet Bild, the team is divided into two factions - the Bayern Munich camp and the rest of the squad. Coach Hansi Flick has been accused of harbouring a Bayern Munich bias.

The publication said that problems started before the Japan game. Senior players such as Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were in favour of 'covering-the-mouth' to protest against FIFA banning the 'One love' armbands. However, other players did not want to take part in the demonstration.

The situation was aggravated after Flick made some 'not-so-clever' substitution calls.

"During the Japan game, many couldn’t understand Flick’s decision to sub-Goretzka on for Gündogan, which ultimately led to a loss of control and balance. Internally, it was criticized as a ‘harmony substitution’ to keep Goretzka happy. Gündogan was furious," reported Bild.

Flick, as Bayern Munch manager had coached the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane. The German national team also had the core of Bayern Munich, which could have added to the feeling of alienation, the report claimed.

Notably, after the group exit from the World Cup, German Football Association (DFB) on Monday sacked sporting director Oliver Bierhoff.

Bierhoff's sacking came a day after reports first emerged of a rift in the German dressing room. TV host Esther Sedlaczek was the first to report the rumours of the dressing room rift when she interviewed Bierhoff.

"Would you say that the One-Love armband could have been handled better? The fact is, according to our sources, not every player was OK with the gesture before the Japan game and they worried that it would cause issues in the team," she asked Bierhoff.

Annoyed at the question, Bierhoff said, “You can certainly discuss that at some point. But after three games that have taken place on the pitch, do you think that One Love armband has played such a big role?”

He later admitted that the armband controversy could have been handled better.

“We could have done it better without a doubt. Whether that is decisive for the elimination is another matter.”

Flick is now expected to meet DFB president and decide the future course of action regarding his tenure as the head coach.

(With inputs from agencies)