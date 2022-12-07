Former right-wing MP among 25 detained in Germany for plot to ‘overthrow state’

The authorities in Germany have detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group on allegations of planning a violent overthrow of the government. The prosecutor’s office said that 3000 police officials conducted raids across the country and the suspects were detained from Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Thuringia as well as in Austria and Italy. The authorities also suspected that they were planning an armed attack on the parliament.

The suspects will appear before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice on Wednesday and Thursday.

A spokesperson for the military intelligence service told Reuters that the people detained by the authorities included an active member of the military, some members of the military reserve force and a former parliamentary lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to The Guardian, the planning for the alleged attack started in November 2021 and the group was recruiting new members and acquiring weapons and equipment. The recruitment process mainly focused on current or previous members of the German military or the police department.

The spokesperson further added that the group was aware of the loss of life that could result from the execution of the plan and considered it to be a "necessary intermediate step".

The prosecutor’s office also said that one of the detained suspects reached out to representatives of Russia for aid. However, no official response came from the Russian representatives.