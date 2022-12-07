EU bars Meta from ads based on personal data without consent, expected to face new fines

As per European Union's privacy watchdog decision, Meta will only be able to run advertising based on personal data with users' consent. The Irish data protection agency has a month to issue a ruling based on the European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) binding decision. Notably, the board is responsible for overseeing Meta because its European headquarter is located in Dublin.

Following this decision, Meta is likely to face another large fine. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) talked about the decision in a statement, but did not give details or recommend fines. The privacy campaigning group Noyb had complained that Meta's three apps fail to meet Europe's strict rules on data protection.

Intervention by the EDPS had earlier also led to large fines on tech platforms, including a 405-million-euro ($427mn) fine on Instagram in September owing to a breach in the handling of children's data.

As per Noyb, the platform violated General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into force in May 2018. It failed to give users the option of not sharing their personal data and blocking targeted advertising.

"This is not the final decision and it is too early to speculate," a Meta spokesman said. The company said that EU law left open a possibility for targeted ads.

In October 2021, the Irish Data Protection Authority (DPC) had recommended a fine of 28 to 36 million euros for lack of transparency.

But France's CNIL (the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms) rejected it saying it was far too low.

Meta is expected to "fight vigorously to defend its business" as the decision hampers Meta's ability to sell targeted advertising.

(With inputs from agencies)

