Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: counting of votes Live streaming, timings: where & how to watch online

Seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly feature candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both the BJP and the Congress have put out candidates for each of the 68 seats. On 67 seats, the AAP ran candidates. Along with the Communist Party of India, which is vying for 11 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Himachal Jan Kranti Party are contending for the other 53 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: When?

On December 8, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results will be made public. On November 12, voting for the Assembly Elections was conducted. The voter participation was 74%, which is somewhat lower than it was for the 2017 election when it was 75.6%. People are eagerly awaiting the election outcome once the voting session has concluded. According to the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are anticipated to engage in a power struggle. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, is a significant additional candidate in the Himachal Assembly Elections (AAP).

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Time

On December 8 at 8:00 am, the formal vote-counting process will get under way. The vote-counting procedure will take place at about 10 centres. Following the vote-counting, the Himachal Pradesh assembly election results will be declared on the same day. The BJP is campaigning for reelection, but since 1985, no ruling party has been returned to power in Himachal Pradesh. Who ultimately takes charge of the 68-member Assembly is still up in the air.

Where to watch?

On all Zee media websites and news stations, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result live updates will be available in 2022. The ZEE5 OTT service will also live stream the election results. The results can also be monitored at results. The official website of the Election Commission of India is eci.gov.in. Additionally, you can keep track of the election results with the help of newspapers, radio, and social media.

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Seats to look for

The prominent constituencies of Himachal Pradesh include Dalhousie, Nadaun, Seraj, rural Shimla, Dharamshala, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Dehra, Kulla, Nalagarh, Karsog, Mandi, Una, and Barsar. The most important candidates for the Himachal Assembly Election 2022 include Rajiv Saizal (BJP)- Kasauli seat, Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)- Haroli seat, Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)- Rural Shimla seat, Jairam Thakur (BJP)- Seraj seat, and Sarveen Chaudhary (BJP)- Shahpur seat.

Himachal Pradesh Previous Assembly Elections