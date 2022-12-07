RIP Janis Gaye !! See Motown Legend Marvin Gaye's and his wife's PERFECTLY captured moments
Janis Hunter Gaye, wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye passed away at 66. Know more about the singer and her life with the superstar
Fans are left shell-shocked by the news of Janis Hunter Gaye's passing away. She was 66 and the second wife of Motown superstar Marvin Gaye. Janis passed away on Saturday at her home in Rhode Island from an unspecified cause, according to her family. I Want You, Marvin's album from 1976, has been called “a romantic and erotic tribute” to her. She sang background vocals on his 1977 disco hit "Got to Give It Up," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That year, they got hitched.
How did Janis and Marvin meet?
During a 1973 recording session at Hitsville West in Los Angeles for his album Let's Get It On, the singer was introduced to Hunter Gaye by producer Ed Townsend. At the time, Gaye was married to Berry Gordy's sister Anna Gordy; Hunter Gaye was 17 and he was 34. Between 1977 through 1981, the couple was wed. They then divorced. After being shot by his father in Los Angeles, he passed away three years later. After the Dance: My Life With Marvin Gaye, her memoir, was released in 2015.
The Iconic outfit which Janis put together for Marvin
Her family claims that Hunter Gaye put together the legendary ensemble that Gaye wore for his historic 1974 musical performance at the Oakland Coliseum, which included a red watch cap, a beaded denim shirt, and silver red-laced platform boots.
Rest in Melody Janis Hunter Gaye
The singer-musician Slim Gaillard, whose songs included "Flat Foot Floogie (With a Floy Floy)," was the father of Hunter Gaye. Additionally, she oversaw her daughter Nona Gaye's career as a singer and actress who has appeared in two Matrix films as well as Ali and Crash.
Daughter opens up
Janis Hunter Gaye's daughter Nona Gaye said, “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early.” “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she wanted to make sure everyone knew the man she fell in love with. I will never get to see her again in this life but know she’s in heaven with my father and a spokesperson for us in spirit.” Son Frankie, sister Shawnn, brother Mark, and grandson Nolan are among the living survivors. There will be a public event which will be announced in her memory.