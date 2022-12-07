Ezra Miller-starrer DC film 'The Flash' will now release one week earlier, here're all the deets

The makers of the upcoming Ezra Miller-starrer DC film 'The Flash' has announced a new release date for the film. Now, the superhero flick will release on June 16, 2023. It was previously scheduled for June 23.

The new release date will give the film more breathing room in the theatres ahead of two major releases scheduled for June 30, which are Disney’s 'Indiana Jones' and 'Dial of Destiny'.

Other than Miller, the DC movie stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

It is directed by Andy Muschietti and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Double Dream, and The Disco Factory.

The Flash will hit theatres on June 16, 2023⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SL0nhEQpjY — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the makers of 'The Flash' quietly dropped the film's first official poster at Brazil's CCXP amid the endless controversies involving Miller. The same was also shared online by the official Twitter account of the film. Take a look!

Let’s get nuts. New Flash Poster and promotional material pic.twitter.com/B3ySZCCtFL — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) December 4, 2022

The film, according to reports, will see Miller’s character Barry Allen travelling back in time to save his mother, which will ultimately result in some major unintended consequences.

Miller has been embroiled in multiple controversies this year. On August 15, he issued an apology letter, saying that he was seeking help for mental health issues. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," he said in a statement.

Ezra made his acting debut in 2008 as Robert in 'Afterschool'. He later played pivotal roles in 'City Island', 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', 'Trainwreck', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Justice League' and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

