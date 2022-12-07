Multi-starrer 'Asteroid City' gets 2023 release date
Story highlights
The film ‘Asteroid City’ is set in the 1950s and is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life.”
The film ‘Asteroid City’ is set in the 1950s and is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life.”
Wes Anderson’s next ‘Asteroid City’ finally has a release date. The film is set for a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023 with a wider expansion planned for June 23.
Universal Pictures will handle international distribution.
The film ‘Asteroid City’ is set in the 1950s and is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life.” It takes place in a fictional American desert town during a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. What follows is chaos as the event which has both students and parents brought in together gets disrupted by world-changing events.
The film’s story is by Wes Anderson who co-wrote with Roman Coppola.
‘Asteroid City’ stars some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.
The film is produced by Anderson and longtime collaborators Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.