Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' a box office failure, to lose up to $100 million

While Dwayne Johnson may have made a grant entry to superhero movies by headlining DC's 'Black Adam', it appears Warner Bros, the studio behind the project, is going to lose up to $100 million. The news was reported by Variety. As per Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $384.6 million on a reported budget of $195 million. However, that budget does not include marketing and production costs which are around $80 and $100 million. Add to that the cut of theatres, and the film is apparently going to lose a big amount of money to WB. Johnson did change the hierarchy of power in DC Universe, but he clearly could not use his immense star power to make the film a success.

In the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson plays the role of Teth-Adam or Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. He is an archenemy of Shazam and is expected to face Superman as well. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first.

Apart from Johnson himself, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star. The cast is packed with talented names.

Henry Cavill also appears as Superman in the post-credits, confirming that his version of Man of Steel is not yet dead.