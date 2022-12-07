Gujarat Election Result 2022 update: Counting of votes live streaming, timings, where and how to watch

Gujarat elections 2022: Gujarat went into state assemble polls earlier this month where the first phase elections were held on December 1 and the second phase elections took place on December 5. Now, all eyes are set on the election results day. The incumbent BJP party is looking forward to reclaiming the CM throne. Also, the election debutante Aam Aadami Party (AAP) is also hopeful of tasting victory on some of the assembly seats. Even though exit polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win the election and take power in Gujarat, the full picture won't become clear until the Election Commission of India releases the results on December 8.

Gujarat elections 2022 results date and time

The Gujarat elections 2022 results will be announced on December 8, Thursday. Vote counting will start on Thursday at 8 AM. Initial trends will be visible after the counting starts. However a clear picture will begin to emerge only from 10 AM onward. The vote counting will take place on 37 locations around the state. Votes of all 182 assembly seats will be counted the same day.

Where to watch Gujarat elections 2022 results livestream and broadcast channels

Live updates for the Gujarat Assembly Election Result in 2022 will be accessible on all Zee media websites and news channels. The election results will also be Live streamed on ZEE5 OTT service. Additionally, one can keep an eye on results at results.eci.gov.in, the Election Commission of India’s official website.

Gujarat hosted the first of two phases of the state's assembly elections in all 33 districts on December 1 and December 5. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the election arena for the first time this year, making Gujarat's election a three-cornered race. Traditionally, BJP and Congress have been fighting for the power in state.

Previous election results in Gujarat: