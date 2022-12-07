Gujarat Election Result 2022 update: Counting of votes live streaming, timings, where and how to watch
Story highlights
The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 results will be made public on 8th December 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to take power in Gujarat according to exit polls. All details regarding live updates of counting and seat-wise election results are given here
The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 results will be made public on 8th December 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to take power in Gujarat according to exit polls. All details regarding live updates of counting and seat-wise election results are given here
Gujarat elections 2022: Gujarat went into state assemble polls earlier this month where the first phase elections were held on December 1 and the second phase elections took place on December 5. Now, all eyes are set on the election results day. The incumbent BJP party is looking forward to reclaiming the CM throne. Also, the election debutante Aam Aadami Party (AAP) is also hopeful of tasting victory on some of the assembly seats. Even though exit polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win the election and take power in Gujarat, the full picture won't become clear until the Election Commission of India releases the results on December 8.
Gujarat elections 2022 results date and time
The Gujarat elections 2022 results will be announced on December 8, Thursday. Vote counting will start on Thursday at 8 AM. Initial trends will be visible after the counting starts. However a clear picture will begin to emerge only from 10 AM onward. The vote counting will take place on 37 locations around the state. Votes of all 182 assembly seats will be counted the same day.
Where to watch Gujarat elections 2022 results livestream and broadcast channels
Live updates for the Gujarat Assembly Election Result in 2022 will be accessible on all Zee media websites and news channels. The election results will also be Live streamed on ZEE5 OTT service. Additionally, one can keep an eye on results at results.eci.gov.in, the Election Commission of India’s official website.
Gujarat hosted the first of two phases of the state's assembly elections in all 33 districts on December 1 and December 5. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the election arena for the first time this year, making Gujarat's election a three-cornered race. Traditionally, BJP and Congress have been fighting for the power in state.
Previous election results in Gujarat:
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 seats and the Congress 77 seats. The BTP won two seats, the NCP won one, and three seats went to independent candidates. Any party crossing the magical number of 92 is declared winner. After 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats in the last five years switched to the BJP, three of them resigned just before the elections, the BJP had 110 members in the House and the Congress had 60. Before the 2022 elections, BJP had 110 members in the House after 20 MLAs of Congress switched to the BJP and three of them resigned. Congress had 60 members in the state assembly.