Tory peer Michelle Mone to seek leave of absence from House of Lords 'to clear her name'

Tory peer Michelle Mone will be requesting a leave of absence from the House of Lords "to clear her name" as she finds herself embroiled in a Covid contract corruption scandal. She is alleged to have helped a company get contracts for PPE early into the pandemic and received millions of dollars in return from the profits. She won't be attending sittings of the House, neither will she vote on any proceedings or be able to claim any allowance.

Mone's spokesman said the decision was her own and that the allegations have been "unjustly levelled against her".

A House of Lords spokesman said a decision will be taken after a formal request is received. There are chances that her request is rejected. However, in case she is allowed the leave, she won't have to register any changes to her financial interests.

Baroness Mone has neither voted since April this year, nor has she spoken in a debate since March 2020.

Mone has been accused of lobbying for PPE Medpro at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The company was awarded huge government contracts worth more than £200 million ($246 million) after Mone recommended it to ministers. She and her children in return reportedly secretly received £29 million ($35 million) originating from the profits of the company.

The Sunday Times later reported that she "bullied and hectored" Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro. Sources told the publication that she was "rude, abrasive and bullying" and had a "hectoring tone [that] was very irritating.”

Meanwhile, the government will release all correspondence, documents and advice relating to government contracts awarded to PPE Medpro in the matter after Labour won a vote Tuesday. Labour want the documents to be released to the Public Accounts Committee.

(With inputs from agencies)

