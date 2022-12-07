People's Choice Awards 2022: Lizzo wins hearts as People's Champion as she honours activists on stage

Lizzo looked truly magnificent as she walked up the stage of 2022 People’s Choice Awards and received the biggest nod of the night – People’s Championship award. She was awarded the title for the year by her mother, making it even sweeter for the songstress.

Lizzo’s mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson took the stage and introduced Lizzo with “When I think of Lizzo the word champion comes to mind. She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother. Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chic and she has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor and I’m so proud of her.”

Lizzo took the spotlight when she pranced on the stage with activists as she said that they deserved the spotlight for the work they are doing in their respective fields. She said initially she was “on the fence about accepting” the honour “because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people.”

Lizzo is what winning looks like. Bringing a crowd of community changers onto stage was next level awesome. #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/sxgl5P0Hte — Greg Harris (@GregoryHarris) December 7, 2022

She continued, “To be an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalised voices.”

The singer then named all of the activists one by one as the crowd looked on and cheered them.

Honored to stand alongside these incredible women. Thank you @lizzo for shining a light on our movements. Together we are unstoppable. https://t.co/JAlzR16SG1 — reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) December 7, 2022