WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch while teammates celebrate World Cup victory

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an isolated figure at the club football level for the better part of this year. The national team appeared to be his sanctuary where he still had the pull and sway over the decisions. However, that mirage appears to have shattered after Portuguese coach Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo in the all-important knockout game against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Now, a post-match video has gone viral on the realms of internet which shows Ronaldo walking out of the pitch while his teammates applaud the crowd and celebrate with them.

While Ronaldo exited the pitch, his teammates neglected him and continue to soak in the admiration and applause of the Portuguese crowd. Another video of the incident showed Ronaldo thanking the crowd briefly on his own before walking off.

An hour before the kick-off at the Lusail Stadium, manager Santos released his playing XI which instantly became a major talking point. Ronaldo being benched in a big game was seen as a bold call from Santos, who has often come under criticism for not utilising his side's total attacking prowess.

While some agreed with Santos' decision, the majority were miffed that not playing a player of the class of Ronaldo was disrespectful and that some trouble had brewed between the coach and the player.

Despite the noise off the field, Portugal did not miss Ronaldo as his replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos managed to bag a hattrick in his first-ever World Cup game. Ronaldo was only subbed on after Portugal had bagged five goals in the kitty.

Speaking after the match, Santos cleared that there was no bad blood and that the decision to drop Ronaldo was tactical. Santos added that he had a conversation with Ronaldo before the game.

“Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with our captain. We’ve been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision,” said Santos.

“I think Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player, and what we need to do during the match. That is what we will do. I will always consider he is a very important player to have in the team.”

Portugal have advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup and will now square up against Morocco on Saturday. The 'Atlas Lions' also booked their quarterfinals ticket after knocking out 2010 champions' Spain on Tuesday.

