'Kaleidoscope' explained: Netflix's upcoming non-linear heist series that can be watched in any order

Netflix's upcoming heist drama series called 'Kaleidoscope' has intrigued TV buffs with its claims of non-linear storytelling. The streaming service has in the last few years tried to do something different with some of its content — with decidedly mixed results. For example, the company released interactive specials like 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' and 'You vs. Wild'. But 'Kaleidoscope' even takes it further. How? Well, as mentioned above, its story is told linearly. That is, you might say, nothing new. But here, there is no single sequence, and whatever order you follow will still lead nicely into the finale — which still should be watched after every preceding episode.

Here is everything to know about 'Kaleidoscope':

Who is behind it?

The series is created by Eric Garcia, an author and screenwriter. His novel 'Matchstick Men' was turned into a movie by Ridley Scott, which starred Nicolas Cage. He also scripted other adaptions of his novels, including 'Anonymous Rex' and 'Repo Men'. He also wrote the 2019 film 'Strange But True'. The series is executive produced by Garcia, Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, and Russell Fine.

Who is in it?

The biggest name in the loaded cast is Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing the role of drug kingpin Gustavo Fring in 'Breaking Bad' and Stan Edgar in the Amazon Prime Video superhero drama series 'The Boys'. The series also features Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza.

What is it about?

It is a heist drama series and as explained above is non-linear and its episodes can be watched in any sequence — so long as, presumably, the finale is watched last. Netflix promises that "where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time."

When it will release?