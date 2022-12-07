'Money before family?' See how Harry & Meghan deal with questions at New York event ahead of Netflix release

In "honour of their efforts on racial inequality, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation," Harry and Markle were chosen to receive the Ripple of Hope Award this year. The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation honoured the couple for speaking out against racism in the British Royal Family and their charity endeavours through the Archwell Foundation. But the night was studded with a lot of people who wanted a peek into the lives of the Royal couple just a bit more. The couple was asked a flurry of questions at the New York event.

Hours before their new documentary is scheduled to be released on Netflix, Harry and Meghan faced a barrage of questions as they arrived for the awards event. As the two walked the red carpet, the duke was questioned about prioritising money above his family. Though he did not give any direct answers, Harry was heard remarking, "so many questions," as they were led inside the banquet held by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.

One video footage of Harry was given by the event's organisers, in which Harry joked during the stage Q&A that he believed Meghan was taking him on a "date night". "I'll be honest with you Kerry, I just assumed we were just going on a date night so I found it pretty unusual that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people," Harry remarked on stage beside RFKHR President Kerry Kennedy. Because our children are so little and small, we don't get out very often anymore, so this is totally unexpected. "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night," Meghan continued.

A teaser for their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" was released on Monday. Episodes 1-3 of Volume I will be available for streaming on December 8; Episodes 4-6 of Volume II will be released on December 15.