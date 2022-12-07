'Money before family?' See how Harry & Meghan deal with questions at New York event ahead of Netflix release
Story highlights
The 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala was held on Tuesday night in New York City, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked radiant as they walked the red carpet. The pair was recognised for speaking out against racism in the British Royal Family and their charitable activities through their Archwell Foundation by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation with the Ripple of Hope Award. However the couple was bombarded with a slew of questions at the event including "Are you putting money above family?" See how Harry and Meghan dealt with them
In "honour of their efforts on racial inequality, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation," Harry and Markle were chosen to receive the Ripple of Hope Award this year. The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation honoured the couple for speaking out against racism in the British Royal Family and their charity endeavours through the Archwell Foundation. But the night was studded with a lot of people who wanted a peek into the lives of the Royal couple just a bit more. The couple was asked a flurry of questions at the New York event.
Hours before their new documentary is scheduled to be released on Netflix, Harry and Meghan faced a barrage of questions as they arrived for the awards event. As the two walked the red carpet, the duke was questioned about prioritising money above his family. Though he did not give any direct answers, Harry was heard remarking, "so many questions," as they were led inside the banquet held by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.
One video footage of Harry was given by the event's organisers, in which Harry joked during the stage Q&A that he believed Meghan was taking him on a "date night". "I'll be honest with you Kerry, I just assumed we were just going on a date night so I found it pretty unusual that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people," Harry remarked on stage beside RFKHR President Kerry Kennedy. Because our children are so little and small, we don't get out very often anymore, so this is totally unexpected. "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night," Meghan continued.
A teaser for their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" was released on Monday. Episodes 1-3 of Volume I will be available for streaming on December 8; Episodes 4-6 of Volume II will be released on December 15.
The problem of racism was raised by Meghan in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier. A common sense of abandonment in terms of emotional and material assistance, as well as mental health difficulties, including Meghan's suicide thoughts, were discussed in the interview. Meghan also criticised the institution of the British monarchy, and they both claimed that Harry had received comments about the skin tone of their then-unborn son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, from an unnamed member of the royal family.