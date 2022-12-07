WATCH | Achraf Hakimi's ice-cool 'panenka' penalty to knock Spain out of the World Cup

Morocco are having a fairytale tournament at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Their round of 16 match against Spain went to the penalties and emerged not one but two heroes who would perhaps go down in the history books.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made three brilliant saves during the shootout to become an overnight sensation but it was defender Acharf Hakimi's ice-cool 'panenka' penalty to seal the deal for his country that has become the topic of discussion.

After Spain failed to convert any of the spot kicks, Hakimi needed to slot one at the back of the net to ensure that his team became the only fourth African country in World Cup history to qualify for the quarterfinals.

While most would have gone for power and attempted to blast the ball to either corner, Hakimi thought otherwise. Prior to the shot, Hakimi took a deep breath, accessing that a nation's hopes lie on his shoulder, approached the football with four short steps and like a surgeon's precision, dinked the ball right down the middle of the goalpost.

Achraf Hakimi, panenka to win the game! Incredible Hakimi, incredible Morocco, incredible atmosphere!! pic.twitter.com/PjtUVOkVgs — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) December 6, 2022 ×

The Moroccan player, born and brought up in Madrid and coached in the Real Madrid academy took the rather audacious route and knocked a country where he has played the majority of his football.

The finesse on the shot was such that the spectators in the stadium and those watching on television were shocked alike. Even France forward and Hakimi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe was impressed as he tweeted an appreciation post.

The Panenka penalty is named after former Czech player Antonin Panenka who played as an attacking midfielder. It was at the 1979 Euro Championship that the Czech while facing West Germany in the finals first successfully attempted such a type of penalty.

The 'Atlas lions' after beating Spain have set up a delicious encounter with Portugal on Saturday. Morocco may have created the least xG (expected goals) in the tournament but they have managed to beat the likes of Belgium, Canada and Spain while drawing with 2018 finalist Croatia.