Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0: Beds show up overnight at HQ, employees call it 'unspoken sign of disrespect'

Keeping with his "extremely hardcore" theme, as per reports, Elon Musk has now set up conference rooms turned bedrooms for employees at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

It's been a month since Elon Musk took over Twitter as the Chief twit, and in this short span of time, he has fired 7,500 employees, axed executives and engineers who spoke up against his ideas and issued an ultimatum to the remaining employees: work "extremely hardcore" or leave.

In the latest "shock" to them, when the disgruntled employees showed up for work on Monday (November 5), they were greeted by the sight of "modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors", reports Forbes.

As per the latest reports, San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has launched an investigation into the complaint that Musk has converted the company's headquarters.

"We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," said Patrick Hannan, the department's communications director adding that residential buildings, even those meant for short stays have "different building code requirements".

While the makeshift bedrooms may be considered a significant upgrade from the sleeping bag situation that went viral in November after a Twitter employee tweeted a picture of herself sleeping in the office, it is still "disrespectful".

As per a Forbes report citing an anonymous source, the move was not preceded by any discussion with the staff or even an announcement. They received no context and had to presume that the beds are for the remaining employees to stay over at the office overnight.

"It’s not a good look," said one employee as quoted by Forbes.

"It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up."

It remains unclear just how many beds are there, however, the anonymous source speculates that there were "four to eight" uncomfortable-looking beds on every floor.

(With inputs from agencies)

