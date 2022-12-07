The Daily Show: Who will host after Trevor Noah? Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and more in line

The longtime host of the show, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, announced his departure from the show in October. His last episode is set to air this Thursday, 8 December with the show going on a short break until 17 January.

Comedy Central shared this week that comedy legends including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans will fill in as hosts of the late-night show starting Tuesday, January 17th, as part of its “next chapter”. The network also said that "Daily Show” correspondents and contributors are also “set to host with additional details to be announced."

Chris McCarthy, the president/CEO of Paramount Media Networks said in an official statement, "As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions".

According to McCarthy, they are working to ensure that whoever hosts the show in the future can connect with audiences outside of the cable-TV ecosystem, much as Noah has done. "We are very aware that the audience that watches us on linear differs significantly from the audience that watches us on social and streaming." He further added, "I'm less concerned about how they watch us and more concerned about ensuring that we stay true to the brand... and continue to be at the pinnacle of relevancy". The network is looking to reinvent the entire show for the long term.