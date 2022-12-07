ugc_banner

Big Bash League 2022: Know full schedule, squad, broadcast TV channels and live streaming-OTT in your country

Canberra, AustraliaUpdated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

BBL season 2022 schedules and fixtures Photograph:(Twitter)

BBL 2022 Schedule and Live Streaming Details: World famous Cricket tournament Big Bash League will start this month in Australia. The BBL 2022 season will see 8 teams clashing in a total of 61 matches. All details about the BBL season 2022 are given here in the article

The domestic T20 season in Australia will come to an end within a week, and then, the spotlight will shift to the 12th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). In this year’s BBL season, eight teams will be vying for the championship.  The tournament will be a grand treat to your eyes as the teams are strengthened by the addition of some new players. The 2022 Big Bash League will begin on December 13th. There will be 61 matches between these 8 Teams: Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, and Brisbane Heat. Here is everything you need to know about the BBL 12 before the newest season.

The 2022 Big Bash League all teams squad details

Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle.

Brisbane Heat squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)

Melbourne Renegades squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).

Melbourne Stars squad: Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway.

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Where to watch the Big Bash League 2022 livestream-OTT and broadcast channels

In India & Sub Continent, the BBL 2022 can be watched on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3 channels, the matches will also be livestreamed on Sony Liv App and Website.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New ZealandSky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In CanadaCBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In CaribbeanSports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

The 2022 Big Bash League full schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details:

Date Matches Time Venue
13-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval
14-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
15-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)
16-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11:35 AM IST MCG
16-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
17-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:35 PM IST Optus Stadium
18-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium
19-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST University of Tasmania Stadium
20-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
21-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
22-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST SCG
23-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 10 AM IST CitiPower Centre
23-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 1:30 PM IST Gabba
24-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 10 AM IST Blundstone Arena
26-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 12:35 PM IST SCG
26-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
27-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
28-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST SCG
29-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 12:35 PM IST Metricon Stadium
29-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
30-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
31-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes 10 AM IST Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)
31-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 1:30 PM IST Adelaide Oval
1-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 8:10 AM IST Marvel Stadium
1-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Gabba
2-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
3-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST MCG
4-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 12:35 PM IST North Sydney Oval
4-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
5-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
6-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST MCG
7-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 12:35 PM IST Marvel Stadium
7-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
8-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
9-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
10-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades 2:10 PM IST Adelaide Oval
11-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers 2:10 PM IST Gabba
12-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST MCG
13-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 1 PM IST Sydney Showground
14-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 10:30 AM IST Adelaide Oval
14-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 2 PM IST Marvel Stadium
15-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 8:10 AM IST Blundstone Arena
15-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST SCG
16-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST MCG
17-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST C.ex Coffs International Stadium
18-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:10 PM IST Optus Stadium
19-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval
20-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 11 AM IST Adelaide Oval
20-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:30 PM IST Gabba
21-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 1:35 PM IST SCG
22-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 8:10 AM IST Gabba
22-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
23-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
24-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium
25-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM IST University of Tasmania Stadium
25-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST MCG
27-Jan-23 Eliminator 1:45 PM IST TBC
28-Jan-23 Qualifier 1:45 PM IST TBC
29-Jan-23 Knockout 1:45 PM IST TBC
2-Feb-23 Challenger 1:45 PM IST TBC
4-Feb-23 Final 1:45 PM IST TBC

