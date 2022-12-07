BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rohit taken to the hospital for scans after injuring his webbing while fielding at slips

On Wednesday (December 07), Rohit Sharma suffered an injury blow while fielding in the slip cordon in the second and penultimate ODI between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka. After losing the toss, India were asked to bowl first. In the second over of the innings, Mohammed Siraj induced an edge off Anamul Haque's willow as the catch went to captain Rohit at second slip, who dropped a sitter. As soon as he dropped the catch, the Hitman was seen in pain and quickly walked off the field.

As reported by BCCI's official Twitter handle, the 35-year-old Rohit has been rushed to the hospital for scans after injuring his webbing. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI said in a tweet.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

After Rohit walked off, vice-captain KL Rahul has taken charge of the side as India bowlers look eager to wrap up the Bangladeshi innings as soon as possible. The home side, who won the series opener by one wicket, have not got off to a good start and lost half of their side at the score of 69 with the likes of Siraj, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar striking at regular intervals. The visitors will aim to dismiss the Bangla Tigers for anything less than 200 and chase down the score to level the series.