Damned Romance: Dodi cheated on Annie Cardone with Princess Diana, says former model

Annie Cardone, ex-model and one of Dodi Fayed's former lovers has told that she now ponders over whether her dumping him played a role in his death alongside Princess Diana.

Annie told the media about her life and relationsip with Dodi, who died in a Paris car crash with Diana just months after he and Annia broke up. Annie also said that she broke up with Dodi as she feared that he was cheating on her with Diana.

"If I’d given him another chance, would things have been different? Would history have changed? That’s a burden of responsibility that I feel I have. When I last saw him, he was begging for another chance. He was crying. He was sobbing. He was telling me he loved me and it was incredibly hard to see him like that. I still get choked about it", Annie said.

Also Read | The star is here! Dolly Parton joins TikTok

Annie claimed that there was a "definite overlap" between her and Diana dating Dodi, who was known for his wild living and womanising.

She admitted she was "annoyed" when she found out he was dating Diana, whom she believes knew nothing about her, but she is now glad she was able to witness Dodi's devoted love.

Annie recalled about her relationship with Dodi, "He was incredibly tactile, loving and sweet. It was very passionate and intense."