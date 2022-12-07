Is Apple's AirTag 'stalker-proof'? Here's what two women revealed in latest lawsuit

Canadian law enforcement has already linked Apple's AirTag with an increase in local car thefts last year. Numerous accounts of people discovering AirTags concealed in their possessions have appeared on social media in recent months. One women, as per reports, said that she found the AirTag taped to her luggage. The apple AirTags price is not too much and one can easily get them from apple stores or online.

What does the latest lawsuit say?

The most recent accusation against Apple's AirTags, though, is that it was used by previous partners to follow women. Two women are suing Apple on the basis that AirTags were used to stalk them, despite the fact that the firm claims it does not have a GPS tracking unit. In the lawsuit filed in San Francisco, the two women claim that their previous partners utilised the AirTags to locate them. They contend as well that AirTags have been connected to the killings of women in Akron, Ohio, and Indianapolis this year.

Moreover, saying that with Apple's alleged negligence for AirTags they are "at danger" of being stalked, the two women sought unspecified damages in Monday's complaint. Lauren Hughes, one of the plaintiffs in the complaint filed on Monday, said her ex-boyfriend discovered her new location, where she moved to avoid him, by putting an AirTag in her car's wheel well.

How has Apple responded so far?

Apple has previously claimed that many safeguards are built into its AirTags to stop unauthorised tracking. Before releasing AirTags, Apple was well aware that they may be misused for illegal purposes however the company said that the gadget is meant to monitor objects, not people. "Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It’s why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking," said Apple in February while giving out an update on AirTag.

How do AirTags function?

The gadgets transmit a Bluetooth signal that Apple's Find My Network can pick up on. The business claims to have developed a number of protections to prevent the tracking of individuals. When apart from an owner for a while, AirTags emit a beeping sound. Moreover, a notification should show on their phone warning them, if an AirTag is discovered travelling with someone it is not registered with.

