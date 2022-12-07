People's Choice Awards 2022: Full list of winners 

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler took home the top prizes on Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The fan-voted awards show spans over 40 categories and honours performers across movies, television, music, and pop culture. The awards night took place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica California and had Kenan Thompson hosting the night for the second consecutive year. Marvel's 'Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' won The Movie of 2022 and it's star Elizabeth Olsen taking home the awards for Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star. Adam Sandler was named 'Comedy Movie Star and Styles Male Artist of 2022. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez too won awards on Tuesday night. Gomez received the Comedy TV Star award for her work in 'Only Murders in the Building,' as well as the award for Social Celebrity of the year. Her friend, Swift took home Female Artist, the Album of 2022 for Midnights, and the Music Video of the year for 'Anti-Hero.'

Here is the full list of winners of 2022 People Choice Awards



THE MOVIE OF 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022: The Adam Project



THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022: Top Gun: Maverick



THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022: Don't Worry Darling



THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder



THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Austin Butler - Elvis



THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Adam Sandler - Hustle



THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



THE SHOW OF 2022: Grey's Anatomy



THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022: Never Have I Ever



THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022: The Kardashians



THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022: The Voice



THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things



THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy



THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building



THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show



THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars



THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians



THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022: Stranger Things



THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022: Harry Styles



THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022: Taylor Swift



THE GROUP OF 2022: BTS



THE SONG OF 2022: About Damn Time - Lizzo



THE ALBUM OF 2022: Midnights - Taylor Swift



THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022: Carrie Underwood



THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022: Becky G



THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022: Latto



THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift



THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022: "Left And Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook