People's Choice Awards 2022: Full list of winners
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler took home the top prizes on Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The fan-voted awards show spans over 40 categories and honours performers across movies, television, music, and pop culture.
The awards night took place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica California and had Kenan Thompson hosting the night for the second consecutive year.
Marvel's 'Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' won The Movie of 2022 and it's star Elizabeth Olsen taking home the awards for Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star. Adam Sandler was named 'Comedy Movie Star and Styles Male Artist of 2022.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez too won awards on Tuesday night. Gomez received the Comedy TV Star award for her work in 'Only Murders in the Building,' as well as the award for Social Celebrity of the year. Her friend, Swift took home Female Artist, the Album of 2022 for Midnights, and the Music Video of the year for 'Anti-Hero.'
Here is the full list of winners of 2022 People Choice Awards
THE MOVIE OF 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022: The Adam Project
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022: Top Gun: Maverick
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022: Don't Worry Darling
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Austin Butler - Elvis
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Adam Sandler - Hustle
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
THE SHOW OF 2022: Grey's Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022: Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022: The Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022: The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022: Stranger Things
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022: Harry Styles
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022: Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022: BTS
THE SONG OF 2022: About Damn Time - Lizzo
THE ALBUM OF 2022: Midnights - Taylor Swift
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022: Carrie Underwood
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022: Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022: Latto
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022: "Left And Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022: BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022: Selena Gomez
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022: Mr Beast
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022: Serena Williams
THE POP PODCAST OF 2022: Archetypes