ugc_banner

People's Choice Awards 2022: Full list of winners 

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler took home the top prizes on Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler took home the top prizes on Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The fan-voted awards show spans over 40 categories and honours performers across movies, television, music, and pop culture. 

The awards night took place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica California and had Kenan Thompson hosting the night for the second consecutive year.

Marvel's 'Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' won The Movie of 2022 and it's star Elizabeth Olsen taking home the awards for Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star. Adam Sandler was named 'Comedy Movie Star and Styles Male Artist of 2022.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez too won awards on Tuesday night. Gomez received the Comedy TV Star award for her work in 'Only Murders in the Building,' as well as the award for Social Celebrity of the year. Her friend, Swift took home Female Artist, the Album of 2022 for Midnights, and the Music Video of the year for 'Anti-Hero.'

Here is the full list of winners of 2022 People Choice Awards

THE MOVIE OF 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022: The Adam Project

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022: Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022: Don't Worry Darling

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Austin Butler - Elvis

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Adam Sandler - Hustle

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE SHOW OF 2022: Grey's Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022: Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022: The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022: The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022: Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022: Stranger Things

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022: Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022: Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022: BTS

THE SONG OF 2022: About Damn Time - Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022: Midnights - Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022: Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022: Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022: Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022: "Left And Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022: BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022: Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022: Mr Beast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022: Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022: Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022: Archetypes
 

RELATED

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

Madhur Bhandarkar interview: People have seen superior quality on OTT, everyone is cinema literate now

'Pinocchio' movie review: Guillermo del Toro's puts a whimsical spin on this oft-adapted story

Topics