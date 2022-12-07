LPL 2022: Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons live cricket streaming-OTT & broadcast channel details and timings

LPL 2022: The first two matches of the Lankan Premier League were played on Tuesday in Sri Lanka. In the first match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators, Kings emerged victorious, while Kandy Falcons defeated Colombo Stars in the second match. Now, two matches were slated to be played today, where the Jaffna Kings emerged victorious in the first game. All details of the upcoming match of the Lanka Premier League are given here. The second match of day 2 will see Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons squaring off.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match details

This will be the fourth match of the LPL 2022. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time.

Where to watch Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings; Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match live

The Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.



When will Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons match start?-Time and Date

What is the venue of The Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons matches?