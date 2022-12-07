'Jewish people, forgive Hitler today': Kanye West courts controversy once again for anti-semitic remark

Kanye West has once again stirred controversy for his anti-semitic comments. After upsetting many with his last week's remarks about Adolf Hitler in an Alex Jones interview, the rapper has now triggered several others by asking Jewish people to forgive the German dictator. Once again, he is getting slammed across social media platforms by netizens for being a Hitler apologist.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old sat down with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and discussed his controversial comments. While putting forth his views about the holocaust, he asked the Jewish people to "forgive Hitler" and to "let it go". The remarks didn't sit down well with many and in no time, he started getting trolled online.

At the beginning of the 45-minute interview titled 'Saving Ye', McInnes, who founded the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys in 2016, said that he wants to interview the rapper to "prevent him from becoming an anti-Semite or a Nazi".

McInnes explained, "I'm going to talk him off the ledge and bring him back to the understanding that our problem is liberal elites of all races, Kamala Harris is a major problem. Barack Obama is a major (problem). Barack Obama is what started this whole mess. I would argue we weren't really into racism before he came along."

However, Kanye, being controversy's favourite child, decided to double down on his views and reiterate his thoughts.

"Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love," Ye said in the discussion moderated by far-right personality and his campaign team member Nick Fuentes. "You can't force your pain on everyone else."

He then went on to urge Jewish people to forgive the Nazi leader and stop hating on him. "Jewish people - forgive Hitler today," he said. "Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people."

Kanye also claimed that the Jews gave Hitler a bad reputation because he was "kicking them out of the country".

That's not all, he compared the Holocaust to abortion and left many shocked. "The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That's eugenics. That's genocide. That's a holocaust that we're dealing with right now," the 45-year-old said.

In the end, he blasted Jewish people for not believing that Jesus is the "king of all kings" and the "real king of the Jews" and concluded by saying that his country should be ruled by Christian leaders "that don't bow to Jared Kushner, that don't bow to Rahm Emanuel".

"I think the Jewish like Mossad and Rahm Emanuel and Bibi Netanyahu and all of them, I think they really got soft out here. Like I'm getting to walk around and say the truth out loud, you know," he said.

Reacting to Ye's controversial remarks, a netizen tweeted, "As usual, a nonsensical statement. If Kanye West denies there was a Holocaust, what would Jews have to forgive Hitler for? Using KW’s own contorted reasoning, he should instead be demanding that the Jews apologize to the Germans for falsely accusing them of genocide!" Another wrote, "What would he say if he was told to forgive the slave traders & slave owners who tortured and lynched his ancestors if they even slightly challenged their masters?"

