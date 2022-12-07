Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings preview: LPL 2022 DG vs JK live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will see the Dambulla Giants taking on the Jaffna Kings on Wednesday, December 7. This is the third match of the Lankan league, which will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Dambulla Giants have never won the LPL trophy. They made it to the playoffs the previous season after defeating the Colombo Stars in the Eliminator match, but then they were sent home by the last year’s champion Jaffna Kings in the second Qualifier match. Today, the Giants will try to start the tournament on a winning note. The match starts at 3:00 pm IST.

Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings match prediction

Jaffna Kings have a potent bowling attack, as evidenced by their performance in the opening game. When they play against the Giants on Wednesday, they will once again be the favourites. They played their opening match yesterday, December 6, and Thisara Perera-led team registered an impressive win over the Galle Gladiators.



Prediction: Jaffna Kings are expected to win the match.

Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings predicted lineups

Dambulla Giants:

Haider Ali, Kalana Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Abell, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (C), Ramesh Mendis, Pramod Madhusha, Noor Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

Jaffna Kings:

Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk)

Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings full squad

Dambulla Giants:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Tom Abell, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meekeren, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Jaffna Kings:

Thisara Perera (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suminda Lakshan, James Neesham, Dilshan Madushanka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Dunith Wellalage

Where to watch Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings match live

Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Dambulla Giants vs the Jaffna Kings match details

This is the third match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The match will be played at 3:00 PM IST and local time at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

