Eye eye captain! Optical illusion make-up that deceives the eye, take a look

In the image it looks like the artist's face has actually fallen into wooden blocks, making the parts of her face fall into different directions all over her body. It looks like some jigsaw puzzle that needs to be fixed, placing the wooden blocks into their right places according to the natural human structure of the face. But this is all an illusion that deceives the human eye by appearing as something that does not exist in reality.

Optical illusion or visual illusion is an illusion caused by a human's visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably differs from reality. According to British psychologist and Professor of Neuropsychology at the University of Bristol, Richard Gregory, there are three types of illusion- physical, physiological, and cognitive illusion.

Making an illusion like this is not just about the make-up, explains Dain Yoon, "When I create a look I curate everything. It’s not just about painting body parts. It’s about the background, the atmosphere, the movement of body, the objects, and the lighting. It’s about carefully considering every single detail. Studying scenography taught me how to look at the scene as a whole.”

Take a closer look at the picture here: If you look at the picture closely, you will realise it is actually all make-up. Dain Yoon has applied black paint all over her body and used it as a canvas to paint different patterns to make it look like an illusion. There is only one eye in the picture that is real, can you tell which one it is?