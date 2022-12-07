'Exceptional', 'Mindblowing': First reactions to 'Avatar' 2 are beyond good

‘Masterpiece’, ‘Exceptional’ are just some ways the press is applauding the recent ‘Avatar’ film. Coming to the audiences after 13 years of a long wait, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was unveiled for members of the press following the movie’s world premiere in London and what a sight it was! The first reaction to the sci-fi fantasy film is overwhelmingly positive.

One journalist wrote, “Happy to say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is phenomenal,” while another called it “Bigger, better & more emotional than ‘Avatar,’ the film is visually breathtaking, visceral and incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.”

“James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral and as big as movies get,” wrote another.

Going by the first reactions, the reviews are going to be solid for the film.

Not only the press, the film has also earned rave reviews by peers of the director James Cameron as Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro wrote that the ‘Avatar’ sequel is “a staggering achievement,” adding, “It’s a chock-full of majestic vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his power.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will take flight from the life of Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri who are now parents and are forced to protect their family from a new threat to their home, Pandora. Among the new additions to the cast are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.