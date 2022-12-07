Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honoured in US for speaking about royal family racism
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle glowed on the red carpet as they attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Tuesday night in New York City. The couple were honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation for speaking about racism in British Royal Family and their philanthropic work through their Archwell Foundation.
The couple's appearance was important as it happened amid controversies around their upcoming Netflix documentary.
Markle was seen in an off-the-shoulder white dress as she held Harry's hand as they made their way through the crowd into the gala. Harry was dressed in a black suit with a skinny black tie as he held an umbrella and guided Markle into the venue.
The Ripple of Hope Award has been given out to numerous leaders for the last 50 years. The award is given to those leaders in "government, business, advocacy, and entertainment" who have committed to "social change."
"At the helm of major corporations, this year's laureates have prioritized equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world," the organisation's website state.
Harry and Markle were picked to receive the award this year in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation."
"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Robert F Kennedy's daughter, said in a statement.
She continued, "They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'"
The event was emceed by Alec Baldwin who made a rare public appearance following the tragic incident on the sets of 'Rust' in 2021.