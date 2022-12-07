Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honoured in US for speaking about royal family racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle glowed on the red carpet as they attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Tuesday night in New York City. The couple were honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation for speaking about racism in British Royal Family and their philanthropic work through their Archwell Foundation.



The couple's appearance was important as it happened amid controversies around their upcoming Netflix documentary.



Markle was seen in an off-the-shoulder white dress as she held Harry's hand as they made their way through the crowd into the gala. Harry was dressed in a black suit with a skinny black tie as he held an umbrella and guided Markle into the venue.



The Ripple of Hope Award has been given out to numerous leaders for the last 50 years. The award is given to those leaders in "government, business, advocacy, and entertainment" who have committed to "social change."



"At the helm of major corporations, this year's laureates have prioritized equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world," the organisation's website state.