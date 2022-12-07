India will require 100,000 drone pilots by 2024, says I&B Minister Anurag Thakur 

India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said that the country will require at least 100,000 drone pilots by 2024. Speaking after flagging off the 'Drone Yatra 2.0' in Chennai, the minister added that drone technology is essential for various fields including defence, agriculture, health (drone delivery of medicines) and entertainment.

The minister was in the city for inaugurating the Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Learning Platform at the Chennai manufacturing facility of India's homegrown drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace. He also flagged off 'Operation 777', that is meant to educate and demonstrate the efficacy of drones for different agricultural uses across 777 districts in India.

According to the company, the nationwide Drone Yatra is their attempt to familiarise farmers about the usage and features of Garuda's Kisan Drones, which are meant to serve agricultural purposes. It also aims to train youth in gaining experience as drone pilots.

"With a dual objective of empowering farmers and creating employment for Indian youth, we are committed to manufacturing at least one lakh Kisan Drones in India, by 2024," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

The company says that their Kisan Drones are fitted with sensors, cameras, sprayers and help in increasing food crop productivity, reduce crop loss, reduce farmer exposure to harmful chemicals.

Minister Anurag Thakur estimated that India would require at least 100,000 drone pilots in 2023 and that each pilot would earn at least ₹50,000-80,000 a month.

"If you take the conservative average of ₹50,000 a month for 100,000 youth, for an entire year, it would amount to ₹6000 crore worth employment in the drone sector."

The minister added that there are over 200 drone start-ups in the country and that the number is set to grow, thereby generating new job opportunities for youth.

