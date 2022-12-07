Bill Cosby sexual assault case: Five women file new lawsuit against US comedian

More trouble for US actor Bill Cosby as five women filed a lawsuit against the comedian. This comes as New York state law temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

According to the women, Bill Cosby raped them or forced them into sexual acts.

Four allegations date from the late 1980s or 1990, when the actor was at the height of his fame as the star of ‘The Cosby Show’ on NBC. Meanwhile, the fifth allegation is levied by Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Bill Cosby of raping her in 1969.

Among the first four women is Lili Bernard, an actress who guest-starred on ‘The Cosby Show’. She was the first person to have come forward with the sexual assault allegation alongwith Gloria Allred in 2015. It was in 2021 when Lili filed a separate suit against the comedian.

Bernard, Ladd, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, and Jennifer Thompson filed the New York lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act, which opens a one-year “lookback window” for accusers to file civil claims of sexual assault.

Bill Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, called the lawsuit “frivolous” and said the five women were part of a “parade of accusers”. Andrew added, “As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY. We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”