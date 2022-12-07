IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained & released players list, new captain, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is slated to be held this month in India, and all 10 franchises have already started shifting gears for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament. Among all, the Rajasthan Royals have also started the process of trading new players, while releasing some from their squad and retaining the rest of them. In total, the Rajasthan Royals have retained 16 players from the previous season. Also, they have released 9 players from their squad. That means, they won’t be playing for RR this season, and are up for grabs for other teams. The Rajasthan Royals have a total of 9 vacancies left to be filled, where 4 are reserved for overseas players.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2023: Available balance, full list of registered players, team-wise budget and top players details

The list of released players by the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals have released a total of 9 players this season. This means that the 9 players are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of the IPL. They won’t be playing for Rajasthan this year. The complete list of the released players is given below:

Anunay Singh Corbin Bosch Daryl Mitchell James Neesham Karun Nair Nathan Coulter-Nile Rassie van der Dussen Shubham Garhwal Tejas Baroka

The list of retained players by the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

In total, The Rajasthan Royals have retained 16 players. They would be staying in RR’s squad this season, and no other IPL team would be able to include them in their squads. The names of the retained players by RR are given below:

Sanju Samson (C) Yashasvi Jaiswal Shimron Hetmyer Devdutt Padikkal Jos Buttler Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Prasidh Krishna Trent Boult Obed McCoy Navdeep Saini Kuldeep Sen Kuldip Yadav R Ashwin Yuzvendra Chahal KC Cariappa

Available balance with the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The RR has already spent 81.80 Cr rupees on retaining the 16 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 9 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 13.20 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Rajasthan Royals’ new captain, batting and bowling coach details