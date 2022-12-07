FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals: Teams, schedule, all you need to know

Eight teams have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after an exciting Round of 16 as European powerhouses England and France join Argentina and Brazil. The last round of 16 came to a finish as Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 and Morocco earned a spot in the last eight for the first time. Here is a look at every quarterfinal matchup, where a spot in the semifinal is at stake.

Who has advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

The likes of Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco, and Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after enduring the Round of 16.

When will the ties take place?

The ties will take place on Friday (December 9) and Saturday (December 10).

What is on the line?

The victor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will play in the semifinal and be assured of playing in at least two further matches at the illustrious competition.

Schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal:

Friday, 9 December: Croatia vs Brazil. The match will take place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 8:30 PM IST.

Saturday, 10 December: Netherlands vs Argentina. The two teams will meet at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 12:30 AM IST, late Friday night.

Morocco vs Portugal will clash at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, 8:30 PM IST