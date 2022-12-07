HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI updates: Bangladesh win by five runs
The batsman stated at a press conference on Tuesday that the team has analysed the mistakes made in the first ODI and will make a much bigger impact in the second ODI, which will be played at the Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma makes any changes, particularly in terms of wicketkeeping. With Rishabh Pant out due to injury, Rahul has been given the gloves, but Ishan Kishan is also waiting in the wings. All-rounder Axar Patel was unable to play in the first game, but India is hopeful that he will be able to play in the second game.
The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 am IST. Check all the live updates of today's match here:
Despite Rohit Sharma's heroics in the last few hours, the men-in-blue failed in their pursuit of reaching the target of 272. Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves brilliantly in the final over and only conceded 15 runs to ensure Bangladesh wrapped up the series before the final match. This is Bangladesh's second ODI bilateral series victory over India.
Rohit Sharma managed to score 20 runs in the penultimate over to bring the game closer/ However, Siraj was cleaned bowled on the final ball, meaning India have only one wicket in the bag
Ebadot may have dropped the match after Mahmudullah bowled a long hop which was miscued in the air to deep fine leg. Ebadot peered over his shoulder to take the catch but in the end, made a meal of it
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has a calf issue and he has to return to the pavilion. Mahmudullah [2.0-0-12-0] will complete the over
After being struck on the thumb and suffering an injury, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had left the field, earlier in the day. However, after the scans and receiving some treatment, the courageous captain is back on the field to dig India out of the hole. Bangladesh are still on top but India have a hope in Sharma.
Indian chase continues to tumble as Shardul Thakur, in an attempt to up the scoring rate gets entangled in the flight of Shakib. The slow, left-arm orthodox tossed one wide outside off. Thakur took the bait and danced down the wicket, only to see the ball whistle past his bat and into the gloves of the keeper who did the rest.
Shardul Thakur st Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 7 (23b, 0x4, 0x6) India 207/7
A fighting knock from Axar Patel comes to an end who departs after playing run-a-ball innings of 56. Ebadot Hossain dropped one short outside off as Patel charged down the wicket, only to ugly-hoick the ball straight to Shakib.
After Shreyas Iyer's wicket, Patel was the last hope for India. However, his wicket might just be the end of road for India.
FIFTY!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022
Shreyas Iyer brings up his 14th ODI half-century off 69 deliveries.
Live - https://t.co/e8tBEGspdJ #BANvIND
After Kohli, Dhawan, Sundar and KL Rahul departs in the first 20 overs, India finds it difficult in taking the game forward. Though India has reached the score of 100 in 22 overs, it need 172 more runs to win in 28 overs.
After Kohli and Dhawan, Washington Sundar also lost his wicket, seems like India is in heavy trouble now. Rahul is on the crease now!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz scores his first ODI century. He takes off his helmet, stretches his arm, and rejoices. Bangladesh turned the tables brilliantly from 69/6 at one point, thanks to Mehidy and Mahmudullah's record stand against India.
Another wicket! Umran Malik ends the partnership by dismissing Mahmudullah for 77 runs. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 147-run stand comes to an end. Bangladesh at 217/7 in 46.1 overs.
The partnership of Mehidy and Mahmudullah has made record as the highest ever partnership for any wicket against India.
As Shakib Al Hasan departs, Bangladesh seems in deep trouble now. With a score of 66 on four, the live win prediction shows only 16% chances for a Bangladesh win.
BCCI said in a tweet over Rohit's injury concerns, "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans"
Siraj sledges Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who responded by smashing a fuller delivery to the long-on boundary for a four. As Nazmul is beaten, the bowler ends the over with a beautiful delivery moving away from the left-hander.
Right-arm bowler Deepak Chahar begins proceedings for India against Bangladesh. Anamul Haque on strike as he takes on Mohammed Siraj. First, a four towards the midwicket and follows it up with a magnificent cover drive.
The batters are on the field, and the Indian players are shooting the breeze in the team huddle. We're ready for the game to begin!
Home side Bangladesh have made one change to their line-up- Nasum Ahmed will come in place for Hasan Mahmud.
Former India women captain Anjum Chopra analysed the pitch and said, "This one is a lot more brown, it remains a good pitch for batting, with batters probably to have an extra second in hand to play their shots."
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.
A sneak peek into Team India's preparation ahead of the big day for the second ODI between India and Bangladesh:
#TeamIndia sweating it out in the nets ahead of a must-win game against Bangladesh tomorrow.#BANvIND
We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. Not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. We know how to bounce back in the series. It was a low-scoring game and they pulled back things in the last which doesn't happen often. We analyzed where we need improvements. Surely we will be creating much more impact in the game tomorrow. If you look at the last match it was quite interesting, we pulled things back but they played well to end up winning which does not happen often," said Dhawan in a press conference ahead of the second ODI with Bangladesh.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.