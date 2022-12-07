HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI updates: Bangladesh win by five runs

We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. Not the first time we have lost the first game in the series. We know how to bounce back in the series. It was a low-scoring game and they pulled back things in the last which doesn't happen often. We analyzed where we need improvements. Surely we will be creating much more impact in the game tomorrow. If you look at the last match it was quite interesting, we pulled things back but they played well to end up winning which does not happen often," said Dhawan in a press conference ahead of the second ODI with Bangladesh.