In view of mutations, Covid should be renamed, says Chinese medicine expert

As the world's second-largest economy suffers through a broad slowdown and a spike in Covid cases, a high-level meeting of China's Communist party concluded that the nation should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year.

This comes as a leading authority on traditional Chinese medicine recommended that the nation change the official name for COVID-19 to reflect the virus's mutation.

Speaking to the state-run Beijing daily, Gu Xiaohong said that the name which identifies the infectious virus as a pneumonia-causing disease should be changed to call it an infectious virus.

Watch | China: New Covid-19 infections hit record highs in November

As per Xiaohong, the infectious disease arm of the China Association of Chinese Medicine has reached a consensus on how the Covid virus is described and on China's approach to it.

For the last two-plus years, China has emphasised mass testing, stringent lockdowns and quarantining of positive cases in special facilities. However, the new approach suggests that instead of "passive detection", China should focus on " active prevention", letting patients with light symptoms recuperate at home.

The high-level meeting of China's ruling party also concluded that in 2023, China must better coordinate epidemic policies with economic and social development.

As per Xinhua news agency's report, in 2023, the nation will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices, even as it works towards preventing systemic risks.

Beijing said that it continue to implement active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year while making efforts to expand domestic demand. The meeting also emphasised the importance of promoting high-level openings to the outside world and attracting and utilising foreign capital.

Three years into the pandemic, China seems to be headed towards normalcy. AFP reports that authorities have begun loosening the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs.

State-run news agency Xinhua too on Monday, as per Reuters cited the weakening pathogenicity of COVID-19 and the vaccination efforts, commenting that the "most difficult time has passed".

On Tuesday China reported 25,321 cases, some 3,000 less than the 28,062 reported on Monday. No deaths were reported. The number of overall cases seems to be dropping.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE