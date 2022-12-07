Morning news brief: No lawsuit against Saudi leader, Argentine VP sentence in corruption scandal and more

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, handing President Joe Biden a crucial win and a senate majority. In other news, Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury on Tuesday. Indian parliament's winter session is set to begin today in what is expected to be weeks of political significance amid results from two state elections recently held.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. With Warnock’s win, the Democrats now have the majority of 51 seats in the Senate.

Former US president Donald Trump's family business, Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury on Tuesday. This has dealt a blow to Trump's possible ambition to eye White House again in 2024 polls.

The organisation was found guilty on all nine counts, prosecutors said in a statement. This has marked the first time it had ever been convicted.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was sentenced to six years in prison and barred from holding any public office after she was found guilty of her involvement in a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency.

Indian parliament's winter session is set to begin on December 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with media persons on the first day of the session, according to a Lok Sabha secretariat release on Tuesday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will take over as ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, with multiple welcome notes from the Prime Minister, senior ministers and opposition members expected as per parliamentary convention in-place.

In Canada, a high stake biodiversity talk starts today. touted as the "last best chance" to save Earth's species and ecosystems from humanity and the irreversible destruction it's causing. At the beginning of the talks that will hammer out a 10-year framework to save the planet's forests, oceans, and species, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that "with our bottomless appetite for unchecked and unequal economic growth, humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction."