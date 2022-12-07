Indian parliament's winter session to begin today: Here are the issues that matter

Indian parliament's winter session is set to begin on December 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with media persons on the first day of the session, according to a Lok Sabha secretariat release on Tuesday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will take over as ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, with multiple welcome notes from the Prime Minister, senior ministers and opposition members expected as per parliamentary convention in-place.

Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders who are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra are unlikely to attend the session.

What are the issues that will dominate the session?

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, price rise and unemployment are some of the issues that are expected to dominate the parliament session starting on Wednesday.

The results from Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, that will be clear by the time parliament convenes, will add further momentum to the political trajectory of the administrative prudence that parliament sessions are expected to show.

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, to be out on December 8, are also likely to play out during the start of the session.

Women's quota bill: While Odisha-based Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded passage of the women's reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction sought a population control bill. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and a law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produce.

17 sittings, 16 bills: The winter session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29. The government plans to bring 16 new bills during the session.

All party meeting before parliament session

More than 30 parties on Tuesday attended a meeting convened by the central government, during which the Congress and the TMC raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigating agencies, which was backed by the AAP, NCP and several other parties.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE