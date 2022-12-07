US authorises $800 million additional funds for Ukraine in defence bill

US has agreed to give at least $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine next year under a defence policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The $858 billion bill also aims to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The new figure marks an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden's request earlier this year. Overall, the new bill authorizes $45 billion more in defence spending than what Biden had requested. This was due to the effects of global inflation and provide additional security assistance for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow said that a third Russian airfield was set ablaze on Tuesday by another drone strike. Officials released pictures showing black smoke above an airfield. The governor said an oil storage tank had gone up in flames, but there were no casualties.

The Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act of 2022 has also been authorised to increase security cooperation with Taiwan with up to $10 billion in spending over five years. Besides, the bill also strengthens the Pacific Deterrence Initiative with new investments worth $11.5 billion.

The new NDAA version is the result of months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The NDAA is a must-pass bill since 1961 and addresses matters like pay increases for US troops, spending on new aircraft and ship and matters pertaining to addressing China and Russia. Because it is must-pass legislation, lawmakers use the NDAA as a vehicle for a range of initiatives.

The fiscal 2023 NDAA includes a provision the Republican members in Congress had been demanding for some time. The provision requires the Secretary of Defense to revoke a mandate that requires members of the armed forces to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

One measure that failed to make the cut was a demand by the critics of big tech companies, like Meta's Facebook and Alphabet's Google, to allow news organizations to band together to demand more revenue from the tech giants.

It further carries the provision of $2.7 billion to boost munitions production capacity while temporarily waiving some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine.

Other matters in the bill are about allocating more funds to develop hypersonic weapons, close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii and purchase existing weapons systems including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets and ships made by General Dynamics.

The fiscal 2023 NDAA is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

However, Congress must pass appropriations bills to give the government legal authority to spend federal money. Congressional leaders have not yet agreed on an appropriations bill for next year.

