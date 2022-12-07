Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his film debut but there's a catch

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan is all set to make his debut in films. Aryan announced his maiden project on Tuesday on social media. Unlike his younger sister Suhana, who is making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'Archies' movie, Aryan will not be facing the camera. Instead, he will be donning the writer's hat for a new project which will be backed by his parents' production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan shared a glimpse of the script on social media and wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan reacted, "Can’t wait to watch." Proud father Shah Rukh Khan had a word of advice for his eldest child. "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...," he first wrote on the post.



The conversation though didn't end at that. Aryan Khan replied to SRK's comment saying, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set."



Shah Rukh, who is known for his wit, wrote,"then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings."



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's industry friends also flooded the comment section. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor also commented on Aryan's post.