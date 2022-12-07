US Capitol attack probe panel to make criminal referrals, says chairman

The chairman of US House committee investigating US Capitol attack said on Tuesday that the committee intends to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The committee itself cannot file criminal charges but can make recommendations to Justice Department. The department has recently appointed a special counsel to look into former US president Donald Trump's role into the attack carried out by his supporters.

"We have made decisions on criminal referrals," Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the House Committee told US media. He did not name anyone who would be subject to the criminal referral.

Among the potential charges believed to be under consideration are obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, perjury and witness tampering.

Trump has announced plans last month to run for president again in 2024. The House committee had subpoenaed Trump but he declined to testify.

Also Read | Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

The panel, which has interviewed dozens of witnesses and held several public hearings, is expected to release its report in the next few weeks.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for involvement in the assault on the Capitol, and two members of a far-right militia, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of sedition last week in the most high-profile case yet stemming from the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.