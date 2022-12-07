US to boost rotational military presence in Australia, says Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday (December 6) announced that the US was going to boost the rotational presence of its forces in Australia. This would include bomber aircraft and fighter jets. The announcement came after annual talks between the two allies.

US sees Australia as one of the countries important to the effort against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. Analysts say that Australia can play an important logistical role in defence of Taiwan against possible attack by China.

"What we've agreed to do is to increase rotations of air, land and sea forces, these are rotational forces obviously, to Australia," Austin told a news conference after the annual AUSMIN talks that included the two nations' foreign ministers.

Austin didn't elaborate on when exactly would there be an increase in the rotations or number of troops, ships or aircraft that will be involved in the rotation.

Austin added that the two countries also agreed to "invite Japan to integrate into our force posture initiatives in Australia."

Australia's Northern Territory is already host to frequent military collaborations with the United States. Thousands of US Marines rotate through the territory annually for training and joint exercises, started under former President Barack Obama.

(With inputs from agencies)

