US approves $3.75 billion potential sale of Abrams tanks to Poland

As Poland seeks to modernise its military and adjust to new geopolitical realities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a US greenlight to a potential USD 3.75 billion sale of M1A1 Abrams tanks has come as great news. The Pentagon made an announcement about this deal on Tuesday (December 6).

The approval to sale comes just months after Poland was authorized to buy 250 M1A2 tanks by the same maker. With this new option, Poland could elect to buy a mix of the two tank versions.

The pack also includes vehicles to recover disabled tanks, eight assault bridges and other vehicles. The deal will also get Poland thousands of rounds of advanced munitions like armour piercing rounds.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The US has thrown its weight in favour of eastern European countries especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

After sustained gains in the early months of Ukraine conflict, Russian forces have had to suffer setbacks and retreats in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives.

On Tuesday however, the US said that it was 'not encouraging' Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia. This statement came after Russian airbases were attacked by drones. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders; we are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Everything we are doing -- everything the world is doing to support Ukraine -- is in support of Ukraine's independence," he said.

