Want to be a digital nomad in Spain? Here's everything you need to know

Spain is planning to launch its Digital Nomad visa for international remote workers in January 2023. The government of Spain is calling it the Startup Law, which is being launched in order to encourage the creation as well as investments in emerging technology-based companies. The law also includes the elimination of bureaucratic obstacles and tax incentives to make the procedures easier.

Who are digital nomads?

A digital nomad is a term used for people who live a nomadic life while working remotely using technology and the internet. They usually work in companies that allow them to work from anywhere, and then they travel to different countries while working over the internet. They usually stay in hotels and temporary housing and maintain a particular lifestyle for a short period of time.

What are digital nomad visas?

A digital nomad visa is a document or program that gives someone the legal right to work remotely while residing away from their home country. A study also found that 10.9 million US workers described themselves as digital nomads in 2020, up from 49 per cent in 2019.

Also Read | People in UK can now ask for flexible working from day one of job

When can people apply for a digital nomad visa in Spain?

The Startup Law is expected to be passed by the Spanish senate in January 2023, but the visa component will "require additional regulation that, according to the Startup Law bill, should be approved by the government before March 31, 2023." Though it is not clear how much time the application process will take.

What people will be able to do with the digital nomad visa?

It will let foreign workers obtain a residence and a work visa to work in Spain. The initial maximum duration of the visa will be one year, but applicants will be given the option to apply to extend that to up to five years.

What will be the requirements to obtain a digital nomad visa?

The visa applicants will either work for a foreign company or can be a consultant providing their services to mostly foreign clients. In the case of consultants, no more than 20% of their work can be for Spanish clients. In order for an applicant to be eligible for the visa they “must have a degree or a postgraduate from a reputable university or business school, or have more than three years of working experience.

Which all other countries allow digital nomads to work on a visa?

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the rise of remote work, which requires only a laptop and an internet connection which also gave rise to digital nomads. In line with the growing popularity of hybrid or remote work, governments around the world have begun to offer digital nomad visas to working professionals. Here is a list of a few countries other than Spain offering digital nomad visas:

1. Seychelles

2. The Bahamas

3. Taiwan

4. Estonia